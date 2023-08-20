Watch: 49ers’ Trey Lance finds Cameron Latu down the seam for touchdown vs. Broncos

After Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold got reps under center in the preseason against the Denver Broncos, Trey Lance was next up. The third-year passer entered the game late in the third quarter.

Following a shaky start that included a tipped pass interception at the line of scrimmage, Lance lead the 49ers down the field for back-to-back scoring drives. Following a field goal on his drive after the interception, Lance pushed the 49ers down the field for a fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

From 22 yards out, Lance ripped a pass down the seam to rookie tight end Cameron Latu for a touchdown. To cap off the touchdown drive, Lance completed six consecutive passes, with his last going for a score to Latu.

With Lance’s second touchdown pass of the preseason, he cut the Broncos’ lead to only two points.

Via @49ers on Twitter:

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire