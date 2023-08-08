WATCH: 49ers training camp Day 10 highlights

The 49ers on Monday held their hottest practice of the Summer so far on ’87 Day’ where the club honors the late Dwight Clark and helps raise awareness for victims of ALS and their families.

The players, undeterred by a warm Santa Clara morning, put together a good session with big plays by both sides. At this point of camp the offense and defense playing at relatively equal levels is a good sign.

Highlights from Monday’s practice were posted by the club and features some of the top plays on both sides of the ball with pass breakups, long receptions, and some nice footwork from receivers near the sidelines.

Taking this show on the road 🎥 pic.twitter.com/vI7UOHsfkB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 8, 2023

The 49ers will finish up the week at home with a practice Tuesday before heading to Las Vegas for joint practices with the Raiders on Thursday and Friday.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire