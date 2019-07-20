Watch 49ers tight end George Kittle lift 350-plus pounds on bench press

Do you even lift, bro? If you're George Kittle, the answer is absolutely, yes.

The 49ers tight end has been hitting the weights lately, and we have footage to show just how ready he is for the upcoming season:

George Kittle is ready for whoever lines up in front of him. 365 pounds on the bench 💪



(via ekittle/IG) pic.twitter.com/OvcZIs3N1u



— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 19, 2019

Yep -- that's 365 pounds on the bench, and he made it look pretty easy all things considered.

He celebrated with his friends afterward and I'll admit it, he got me pretty pumped up. I'm just going to stick to the 10-pound dumbbells for the time being.

Kittle is coming off a breakout season setting the NFL's single-season yard record by a tight end with 88 receptions and 1,377 receiving yards. That may be difficult to achieve once again, but if he doesn't get there it won't be because he was lazy.

