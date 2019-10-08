Welcome back, Tevin Coleman.

The 49ers running back returned from a multi-week absence to face the Browns on "Monday Night Football", and while he wasn't the first of San Francisco's tailbacks to hit paydirt, he wasn't too far behind.

On the first play following the two-minute warning in the first half, Coleman found room down the left sideline behind the 49ers offensive line for a 19-yard rushing score to give San Francisco a 21-3 lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On the previous play, Coleman converted a fourth-and-1 with a clutch eight-yard scamper.

It was yet another example of Cleveland having no answer for San Francisco's rushing attack. Matt Breida made that perfectly clear on the 49ers' first offensive play of the game.

[RELATED: Watch Breida run 22 MPH for 83-yard TD on 49ers' first play]

Story continues

Coleman came to San Francisco in free agency during the offseason, signing a two-year, $10 million contract. He previously played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when they were both members of the Atlanta Falcons.

That 19-yard score was exactly what Shanahan and John Lynch had in mind when they signed Coleman back in March.

Watch 49ers' Tevin Coleman score 19-yard touchdown in first game back originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area