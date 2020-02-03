Watch 49ers' Tarvarius Moore intercept Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl pass

Another drive, another Patrick Mahomes interception.

Entering Sunday's Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, the Chiefs quarterback had never thrown an interception in four postseason appearances.

Fred Warner jumped in front of a pass late in the third quarter, helping the 49ers to extend their lead. Then in the fourth quarter, defensive back Tarvarius Moore made another critical play after a Mahomes pass was behind receiver Tyreek Hill and tipped.

Defense is on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6wiE6wyqCt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 3, 2020

This is the first time all season that Mahomes has thrown multiple interceptions in a game.

It couldn't have come at a worse time for Kansas City, as the Niners can smell the franchise's sixth Super Bowl title.

