Watch: 49ers strike back vs. Bengals with Christian McCaffrey TD in first quarter

After punting away to the Cincinnati Bengals on the opening drive of the game, Joe Burrow marched his offense quickly down the field against the San Francisco 49ers’ defense for an easy touchdown drive to start the game.

Trailing 7-0, Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy responded with a much-needed scoring drive of their own. After Purdy helped lead the 49ers into the red zone, Christian McCaffrey did his thing.

From two yards out, McCaffrey blasted through the Bengals defense for his 17th straight game with a score. McCaffrey’s ninth touchdown of the game tied the game up in the first quarter, 7-7.

