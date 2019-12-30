Watch 49ers stop Seahawks at goal line to win No. 1 seed, first-round bye

It truly has been a (regular) season of inches for the 49ers, and it couldn't have ended any other way.

With the game hanging in the balance, San Francisco stopped Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister mere millimeters short of the goal line, preserving the 49ers' 26-21 win on Sunday night.

HE WAS SHORT 😱 pic.twitter.com/DBBrhL54qB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 30, 2019

With the clutch stop, the 49ers secured their first NFC West division title since 2012. San Francisco will get a first-round bye as the No. 1 overall seed in the conference for the first time since 1997.

