What to watch for in 49ers-Seahawks Week 15 matchup 'GMFB'

The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) A few years ago, Kyle Shanahan celebrated his first division title as San Francisco's coach in the visiting locker room at Seattle after a Sunday night game on the final day of the season that was nearly decided on the final snap. Shanahan and the 49ers can repeat what they accomplished in 2019 and wrap up another NFC West title on Thursday night in Seattle against the Seahawks, but with far less stress this time. San Francisco (9-4) is the hottest team in the NFL, having won six straight, the longest active streak in the league.