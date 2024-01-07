Watch: 49ers score 10th opening drive TD of season in Week 18 vs. Rams

Although Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey were on the sideline, the San Francisco 49ers did what they always do on the opening drive of Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Sam Darnold under center, the 49ers marched right down the field on their way to their league-leading 10th touchdown of the season on the opening drive of the game.

While Darnold went a perfect 5-for-5, Elijah Mitchell finished the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run up the middle. Behind Mitchell’s run, the 49ers took an early 7-0 lead over the Rams.

