WATCH: 49ers’ Ross Dwelley holds on to deflected pass from Trey Lance for touchdown vs. Raiders

After a slow start to the preseason in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers are officially on the board in 2023. However, it didn’t come easy.

Following a solid drive down the field, Trey Lance dropped back on first and goal from the Las Vegas nine-yard line and appeared to be looking for veteran wide receiver Chris Conley over the middle of the endzone. Raiders corner Duke Shelley closed Lance’s window quickly on an arrant throw for a near interception.

However, the Raiders’ defensive back couldn’t hold on for the turnover as the ball was deflected right into the hands of tight end Ross Dwelley for a touchdown. Despite the late throw, Dwelley was able to get the 49ers’ on the board to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

