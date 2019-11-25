The Deebo Samuel coming-out party continues.

San Francisco's rookie receiver gave the 49ers a 19-0 lead over the Packers with a huge touchdown in the final minute of the first half Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Samuel slanted over the middle, caught quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's throw and sprinted 42 yards to the end zone.

DEEBO HOUSE CALL pic.twitter.com/rmIwYS4E1d — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 25, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A Chase McLaughlin extra point put the 49ers up 20-0. McLaughlin also hit a 48-yard field goal in the final seconds before halftime to make it 23-0.

Samuel had two receptions for 50 yards in the first half. He now is on pace for his third straight game of at least 100 receiving yards.

[RELATED: 49ers start fast with strip-sack, then early TD vs. Packers]

The 49ers' second-round draft pick from last April had 134 yards last Sunday in a win over the Cardinals, and 112 yards the week before in an overtime loss to the Seahawks.

After the first half of Sunday's clash with the Packers, Samuel now has over 500 yards receiving on the season with two touchdowns.

Watch 49ers rookie Deebo Samuel score 42-yard touchdown vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area