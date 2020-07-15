Watch 49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk look explosive coming out of breaks

Ask anyone who has ever worked with 49ers newly drafted wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and without skipping a beat, they will talk about how athletic he is.

Not only can Aiyuk do it all, but he can do it well. If these words don't do it for you, just check out this clip of him working on his breaks during a workout:

Bet you're really happy you don't have to go up against him, aren't you?

The 49ers moved up six spots to No. 25 overall to select Aiyuk in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Arizona State University, where he averaged 18.3 yards per reception in his final year with the Sun Devils -- with a good chunk of those yards coming after the catch.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Aiyuk ranked in the 90th percentile in the broad and vertical jump, as well as the 10-yard split. He also ran his 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. His 81-inch wingspan (at 5-foot-11) was the largest for anyone of his height in combine history, and was comparable to that of former All-Pro wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Needless to say, he's going to be a fantastic addition to the 49ers offense.

