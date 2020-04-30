Watch 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne's tough balance, strength workout

Don't try this at home ... unless you're Kendrick Bourne.

The 49ers wide receiver is not letting the lack of open gyms deter him from his workouts. As a matter of fact, he's straight-up showing off:

There he is ... just catching footballs while balancing on a ball. Both on his knees and standing, casually.

No big deal.

Last season, Bourne finished his campaign with five touchdowns and 358 yards. If he's continuing the workouts like he's doing, he looks to improve -- but without his desired uniform number.

Despite wearing No. 84 for his career, Bourne wore No. 11 during college at Eastern Washington, and had his eyes on changing back to that number after the 49ers traded veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

But rookie Brandon Aiyuk already Photoshopped himself in the 49ers colors and the digits, and was awarded the No. 11

You win some, you lose some.

