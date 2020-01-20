Watch 49ers' Raheem Mostert run untouched for 36-yard TD vs. Packers

San Francisco strikes first.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert went untouched on a 36-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium, giving the Niners an early 7-0 lead over the Green Bay Packers.

After going three-and-out on the first possession, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo showed off his connection with rookie wideout Deebo Samuel, finding the South Carolina product twice on the drive for big gains. Samuel seemed to impersonate teammate George Kittle with the physical finish to his second run.

Deebo can't be stopped 😤 pic.twitter.com/XX2jFLJrMV — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 19, 2020

Mostert finished the run with his signature celebration, surfing through the end zone with his teammates.

The TD was Mostert's first in his playoff career. If the 49ers keep the lead and advance to Super Bowl LIV, he could surf in Miami in a couple of weeks.

