Watch: 49ers’ QB Trey Lance working on his deep ball after practice

Before getting a day off on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance wasn’t done putting in work when the final practice whistle sounded on Tuesday.

While his teammates headed toward the locker room, the third-year quarterback stayed on the field to work on his deep ball. The 23-year-old passer showed off his arm strength as he ripped the ball downfield to his coaches in the endzone.

After starting the 2022 season as the 49ers’ lead passer under center, Lance’s sophomore campaign was cut short when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks in week two.

Now, Lance enters his third training camp in a battle with 2022 breakout quarterback Brock Purdy. After coming in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy helped rally the 49ers into a deep playoff run to the NFC Championship game.

Since being drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of North Dakota State, Lance’s rocket-powered arm has always been praised. With a competition in place at quarterback for the 49ers, Lance’s ability to push the ball downfield could be something he leans on as he establishes his place in the 49ers’ quarterback room.

All eyes will continue to be on Lance as he battles for reps against Purdy as the 49ers continue to progress through training camp.

