Watch 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo find Richie James on deep ball at camp

Talk about starting things off on the right foot. As the 49ers opened their third day of training camp, Jimmy Garoppolo decided to send a message with his first pass attempt in a live, 11-on-11 drill.

This is how Jimmy and @Senseispunk got things started today. 🚀#49ersCamp pic.twitter.com/PWSGqhnu1x — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 30, 2019

Garoppolo had an impressive showing in his third day of camp, as he continues to work his way back from a season-ending torn ACL suffered last September. This majestic deep ball found its way into the hands of Richie James, who is competing with Trent Taylor for the slot receiver position.

49ers Insider Matt Maiocco was out in Santa Clara Monday, and analyzed Garoppolo's performance along with all the other guys currently occupying the roster.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo throwing on the first day #49ers are in pads in training camp. pic.twitter.com/iZ2fz5yPad — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 29, 2019

Maiocco also got some footage of rookie wide receiver Jalen Hurd, who had another testy exchange with a 49ers defensive back.

After the interception in a one-on-one drill, #49ers CB Ahkello Witherspoon lets rookie WR Jalen Hurd know that he can now have the ball. pic.twitter.com/QppMIJvG96 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 29, 2019

49ers fans can look forward to seeing a lot more of those deep balls from Garoppolo when the team takes the field in uniform for the team's first preseason game on Aug. 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

