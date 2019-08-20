Watch 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky unleash big hit on Broncos' returner
Talk about laying the wood.
49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky sprinted down the field on a kickoff Monday night and delivered a blow to Broncos return man Devontae Jackson.
BIG MITCH HIT 🔨@mitchwish does it #ForTheBrand! @NFLAustralia pic.twitter.com/BaIO38TFPO
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 20, 2019
The rookie punter was impressive in his preseason debut last week, and will likely be the team's regular-season punter after being selected in the fourth round of April's draft.
[RELATED: 49ers' Joe Staley sympathizes with Antonio Brown's helmet complaints]
The 49ers also tweeted after the hit about upgrading Wishnowsky's tackle rating in the Madden NFL 20 videogame.
We'd like to request an update to @mitchwish's tackle rating of 36, @EAMaddenNFL. #SFvsDEN https://t.co/Hf982y2QAX
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 20, 2019
36 tackle rating? Yeah, that's not going to last.
Watch 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky unleash big hit on Broncos' returner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area