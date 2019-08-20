Watch 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky unleash big hit on Broncos' returner

Talk about laying the wood.

49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky sprinted down the field on a kickoff Monday night and delivered a blow to Broncos return man Devontae Jackson.

The rookie punter was impressive in his preseason debut last week, and will likely be the team's regular-season punter after being selected in the fourth round of April's draft.

The 49ers also tweeted after the hit about upgrading Wishnowsky's tackle rating in the Madden NFL 20 videogame.

36 tackle rating? Yeah, that's not going to last.

