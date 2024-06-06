Watch 49ers players make Celtics vs. Mavericks Finals predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Many of the 49ers players will celebrate the end of mandatory minicamp this week by watching some hoops.

With the NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks set to begin on Thursday at TD Garden, the 49ers social media team asked its players and coaches for their predictions.

Here's who they picked:

Dre Greenlaw: "I got the Celtics on this one. It's hard not to go with that young man Jayson Tatum, that boy Jaylen Brown."

Deommodore Lenoir: "Mavs Game 1. I'm going Celtics in seven."

George Kittle: "Lukaaaaaaaaa"

Leonard Floyd: "Mavs in four."

Dominick Puni: "Boston Celtics in seven. Shout out Jayson Tatum. St. Louis bring it home."

Samuel Womack: "I got Celtics."

Colton McKivitz: "Mavs. Luka."

George Odum: "Jayson Tatum, come on now. Jayson Tatum."

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: "We got Mavs in six."

Fred Warner: "Whatever [Flannigan-Fowles] said."

Deebo Samuel: "I'm going with the Mavs man."

Talanoa Hufanga: "Y'all crazy. Mavs. Come on now."

Nick Sorensen: "Mavericks."

Jordan Mason: "I'm going Celtics."

Jauan Jennings: "Let's go Mavs."

The final tally: Six votes for the Celtics and nine votes for the Mavericks. The 49ers have spoken.

