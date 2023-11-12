Watch: 49ers pass rush making early impact with sacks on third down vs. Trevor Lawerence

After a busy week of noise with the San Francisco 49ers’ pass rush at the center of attention, Chris Kocurek’s group quickly silenced the chatter with an early impact against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

On the Jaguars first two drives of the game, the 49ers’ defense harassed Trevor Lawerence coming away with a pair of clutch sacks on third down. The 49ers’ pass rush forced Lawerence and the Jags offense off the field with sacks on third down on back-to-back drives to start the game.

Arik Armstead cleaned up Lawerence on the opening drive of the game and Javon Hargrave followed his teammate with another sack on third down on the next Jags’ offensive drive.

Via @49ers on Twitter:

Following their pair of sacks, the 49ers’ offense put 10 points on the board in the first quarter against the Jaguars.

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire