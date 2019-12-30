Watch 49ers' Nick Bosa stuff Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch on fourth-and-1

So now Pete Carroll decides to give him the ball.

Down 13-0 late in the first half, the Seattle Seahawks were marching down the field before facing a fourth-and-inches at the 49ers' 31-yard line.

Newly signed tailback Marshawn Lynch checked into the game and got the handoff, but Nick Bosa and company were not afraid of Beast Mode coming downhill.

Niners stuff Beast Mode on 4th down 💪 pic.twitter.com/j6b1IJIb5o — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 30, 2019

The stop maintains San Francisco's two-score advantage going into the half, and stopped all the momentum Seattle had built up on what was the Seahawks' best drive of the half.

