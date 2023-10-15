Advertisement

Watch: 49ers get a little tricky for 1st TD vs. Browns

Kyle Madson

The 49ers got on the board on their first offensive drive against the Browns. They went 84 yards in five plays thanks to a pair of Cleveland personal fouls. Christian McCaffrey had a strong drive with 32 rushing yards, and then a 13-yard touchdown catch on a shovel pass. McCaffrey has now scored a touchdown in 15 consecutive games including the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire