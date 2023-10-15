Watch: 49ers get a little tricky for 1st TD vs. Browns
The 49ers got on the board on their first offensive drive against the Browns. They went 84 yards in five plays thanks to a pair of Cleveland personal fouls. Christian McCaffrey had a strong drive with 32 rushing yards, and then a 13-yard touchdown catch on a shovel pass. McCaffrey has now scored a touchdown in 15 consecutive games including the playoffs.