WATCH: 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw intercepts QB Tom Brady
The @NFL's #1 defense is goin' CRAZY.#ProBowlVote Dre Greenlaw
📺 #TBvsSF on FOX
📱 NFL+ // https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp pic.twitter.com/JdaxF7vz5h
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2022
Big Play Dre, indeed. The 49ers got a second interception off Tom Brady when he tried lobbing one over the top of 49ers LB. Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw got up high to tip the throw up to himself for San Francisco’s second takeaway of the game. That was Greenlaw’s first interception of the year and the third of his career.