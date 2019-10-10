Watch 49ers' Kwon Alexander surprise his grateful mom with new car

Just under seven months after signing the first free-agent contract of his NFL career, 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander rewarded someone who helped get him there.

Alexander gifted his mother a Range Rover, and he shared video of her reaction on Instagram on Wednesday.

Alexander, 25, signed a four-year contract worth up to $53.5 million -- and $14.25 million guaranteed -- with the 49ers this offseason. He tore his ACL in 2018, but Alexander has emerged as a leader on the 49ers' defense in his first season back from the injury.

Through four games, Alexander is tied for second on the team with 18 total tackles. The linebacker is one of five 49ers with an interception this season, and has the third-most passes defensed on the team (four).

Before he played a game with the 49ers, Alexander made Peaches and Brod, his mother and father, feel like part of the team. General manager John Lynch revealed in March that Alexander's parents Facetimed with Lynch and their son as he signed the contract.

A new car isn't a bad reminder of that memory.

