Watch 49ers' Kwon Alexander intercept pass during rehab from surgery

The current 49ers' season has been an exciting one, to say the least, but if you're a fan of the team trying to get extra juiced for the next one, just head on over to Kendrick Bourne's Instagram Story.

There you will find footage of a critical member of the team seemingly well ahead of schedule in their return from a serious injury.

Kwon Alexander is back on the practice field doing side work.



Note on Kendrick Bourne's IG story: "Kwon said he comin back this year" 👀 pic.twitter.com/yWJp3TwTJZ



— TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) December 16, 2019

In case you can't tell, that's linebacker Kwon Alexander practicing dropping back into coverage.

That should look familiar.

Alexander was establishing himself as the leader of San Francisco's defense before tearing a pectoral in the 49ers' Week 9 win over the Cardinals. Although he might have said he was coming back this season (according to the note on Bourne's IG Story), that cannot happen, as Alexander was placed on season-ending injured reserve shortly after suffering the injury.

Still, those hips look fluid, which bodes well for his return to the middle of San Francisco's defense next season.

