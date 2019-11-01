Watch 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, Emmanuel Sanders connect for touchdown

That looked familiar.

The 49ers got off to a slow start Thursday night against the Cardinals, as Arizona scored a touchdown on its opening drive. However, San Francisco found its footing soon thereafter, and proceeded to dominate the rest of the first half.

After George Kittle and Kendrick Bourne each caught touchdown passes to put the 49ers back in front, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found Emmanuel Sanders on a fourth-down touchdown pass as time expired at the end of the second quarter, giving the 49ers a 21-7 lead going into halftime.

Sanders scores with seconds left on the clock 😎pic.twitter.com/wLUA9XrjF8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 1, 2019

It was Sanders' second touchdown reception since coming over to San Francisco ahead of the trade deadline. He caught his first one on the 49ers' opening possession in Week 8.

Since Arizona received the opening kickoff, San Francisco will receive the ball to start the second half. If Garoppolo and the 49ers can manage to add another touchdown on that opening drive, that might be enough to improve to 8-0.

originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area