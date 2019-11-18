It was going to be a terrible loss ... until it wasn't.

Jeff Wilson saved the 49ers' bacon Sunday against the visiting Arizona Cardinals when he caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put San Francisco back in front 29-26. Kicker Chase McLaughlin then converted the resulting extra point to give the 49ers a four-point lead.

NINERS TAKE THE LEAD 😱 pic.twitter.com/K0VsKKg8QK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 18, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On the first play of Arizona's next possession, defensive lineman Damontre Moore -- who signed with the 49ers earlier in the week -- forced a fumble that safety Jaquiski Tartt recovered.

The Cardinals had one last chance with six seconds remaining, but they fumbled following a hook-and-ladder play that D.J. Reed ultimately returned for a touchdown.

With the 36-26 win, the 49ers remain in first place in the NFC.

Watch 49ers' Jeff Wilson catch game-winning touchdown pass vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area