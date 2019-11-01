Watch 49ers' George Kittle truck defender en route to 30-yard touchdown

You can't keep 49ers tight end George Kittle down for long.

After going down with what initially appeared to be a scary knee injury on the 49ers' first play from scrimmage, Kittle came back on the field and capped off San Francisco's second drive with a 30-yard touchdown catch.

Nothing was gonna stop @gkittle46 from getting to the end zone 😤💪#GoNiners pic.twitter.com/bXWVR6v6sx — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 1, 2019

Kittle and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had been a perfect pairing on third down coming into Thursday night's game, before the streak was snapped on the 49ers' second drive.

However, San Francisco's dynamic duo got a new streak going on what was Kittle's second touchdown of the season.

