Watch 49ers' George Kittle troll Jimmy Garoppolo's postgame interviews

It's clear that 49ers tight end George Kittle really enjoys messing with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Whether he's commenting on the quarterback's handsomeness (in a Canadian accent, no less) or explaining why Garoppolo struggled in a training-camp practice against the 49ers' defense, Kittle doesn't take interactions with the signal-caller too seriously. The latest example came Sunday after the 49ers' sloppy 9-0 win over Washington when Kittle video-bombed Garoppolo's on-field interview.

Here's hoping Kittle's mother got the message.

That wasn't the only media obligation that Kittle crashed, either. He waited in the back of Garoppolo's post-game press conference, too, filming some of the QB's answers from the podium.

George Kittle takes in Jimmy Garoppolo's post-game press conference from the back of the room. pic.twitter.com/zr956eE110 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 20, 2019

Garoppolo and Kittle didn't connect much on a very wet FedEx Field. The tight end caught just three passes for a season-low 38 yards.

Sunday's win wasn't much to write home about, but the 49ers are 6-0 for the first time since 1990. When you get off to your best start in three decades, there's room to celebrate with some good old-fashioned trolling.

