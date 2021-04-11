Watch 49ers' George Kittle get ripped in offseason workout video

49ers' Kittle gets ripped in offseason workout video originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers tight end George Kittle looks like he is in midseason form.

On Saturday, trainer Josh Cuthbert shared a video of Kittle lifting a massive amount of weight during a deadlift exercise.

George Kittle is lookin' swole at this offseason workout 💪



[via @coachcuthbert51 / IG] pic.twitter.com/Ma43x5fmF7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 11, 2021

For most of us, two arms full of groceries between the car and the kitchen is a good weekend workout.

But Kittle doesn’t break all those tackles by accident. The 49ers tight end has become one of the league’s best with his combination of speed, agility and strength.

Kittle worked out with a group of players with 49ers ties and fellow NFL tight ends recently in Nashville, Tenn. The group includes 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner and former 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor, Robert Tonyan and Dominique Dafney of the Green Bay Packers and T.J. Hockenson of the Detroit Lions.

Kittle made sure to show off his gains in the group photo.

Kittle returned in Week 16 after missing six games with a broken foot last season. He played in eight contests, catching 48 passes for 634 yards and two touchdowns. Kittle has only played a full season once (2018) and now he's prepping his body to stay on the field for 17 games after the league recently voted to expand the schedule.

It’s early April, but Kittle doesn’t look like he will be a fun guy to tackle this fall.

