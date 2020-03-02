Watch 49ers' George Kittle, Jerry Rice help Rich Eisen in 40-yard dash

George Kittle's love affair with wrestling never has been in question.

Whether he's crushing beers with 49ers teammate and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo or being starstruck by meeting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at Super Bowl LIV earlier this month, the tight end has no qualms about professing his love for the sport.

At this year's NFL scouting combine, he evoked the spirit of a fight promoter in helping NFL Media analyst Rich Eisen with his #RunRichRun campaign to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Eisen began his tradition of running the 40-yard dash in a full suit back in 2005.

Kittle even got some assistance from former 49ers wideout Jerry Rice, who helped Eisen achieve proper form at the start of his 40-yard dash attempt.

The heartwarming event wrapped up with the group presenting a check for $10,000 to the hospital, courtesy of Kittle and his wife Claire.

The All-Pro seems to be using his offseason to do some good in the world, and clearly is having a heck of a time doing it.

