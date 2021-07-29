Watch 49ers' George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk impress on first day of camp

Kittle, Aiyuk show off skills on 49ers' first day of camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Training camp is underway as of Wednesday afternoon, and 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle were two of the standouts in practice.

The second-year wideout is looking to build off his impressive rookie season, and it looks as if he's off to a good start.

The YAC Bros are coming 👀 pic.twitter.com/fChXBUNQPk — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 29, 2021

Kittle is a walking highlight reel, so it's no surprise that he was a standout with catches like these.

Kittle and Aiyuk are two-thirds of the "YAC Bros," and provided fans with a reminder of their yards-after-catch ability on the very first day of practice.

If third-year receiver Deebo Samuel can bounce back after a frustrating 2020 season in which he dealt with multiple injuries, the 49ers' offense is in good hands (pun intended).

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast