That's how you respond.

Just as it seemed like the Kansas City Chiefs had snagged all the momentum in Super Bowl LIV, the 49ers took it right back.

San Francisco did a great job to limit Kansas City to a field goal after Bashaud Breeland gave the Chiefs great field position with an interception of Jimmy Garoppolo. On the ensuing possession, the 49ers began to find a groove.

Running back Raheem Mostert rushed for 10 yards over the first two downs. From that point forward, every play remaining on San Francisco's seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive went for at least 11 yards. After Deebo Samuel got the 49ers down to Kansas City's 15-yard-line with an 11-yard reception, Garoppolo found fullback Kyle Juszczyk for the game-tying score.

Juszczyk's 15-yard reception made him the first fullback to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl since Mike Alstott scored for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.

It turns out Warren Sharp knows what he's talking about.

.@SharpFootball gives his best 49ers prop bet for the game 🤑 pic.twitter.com/lVVsab9jf4 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2020

Watch 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's TD catch vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area