Watch 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's TD catch vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 2020
That's how you respond.
Just as it seemed like the Kansas City Chiefs had snagged all the momentum in Super Bowl LIV, the 49ers took it right back.
San Francisco did a great job to limit Kansas City to a field goal after Bashaud Breeland gave the Chiefs great field position with an interception of Jimmy Garoppolo. On the ensuing possession, the 49ers began to find a groove.
Running back Raheem Mostert rushed for 10 yards over the first two downs. From that point forward, every play remaining on San Francisco's seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive went for at least 11 yards. After Deebo Samuel got the 49ers down to Kansas City's 15-yard-line with an 11-yard reception, Garoppolo found fullback Kyle Juszczyk for the game-tying score.
💥 JUICEEEEE 💥 pic.twitter.com/NxXxYAIqWo
— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 3, 2020
Juszczyk's 15-yard reception made him the first fullback to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl since Mike Alstott scored for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.
[RELATED: Watch huge collision between 49ers' Ward, Chiefs' Mahomes]
It turns out Warren Sharp knows what he's talking about.
.@SharpFootball gives his best 49ers prop bet for the game 🤑 pic.twitter.com/lVVsab9jf4
— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2020
Watch 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's TD catch vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area