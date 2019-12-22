Watch 49ers' Fred Warner return interception for touchdown vs. Rams

Talk about a swing of momentum!

With the Rams leading 21-17 and driving near midfield with less than two minutes remaining in the first half Saturday night, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner read the eyes of Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff, intercepted a pass and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown to give San Francisco its first lead of the night.

PICK SIX FRED WARNER 😱 pic.twitter.com/RDgxQsPC59 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 22, 2019

It was the Rams' first turnover of the game. Leading 24-21, the 49ers got the ball to start the second half, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception.

