Fred Warner is not the guy you want to be caught in a fight with.

The 49ers linebacker can be seen in the video below, going through what looks to be a wild martial arts workout routine with some punishing kicks included.

Yes this is me stop askin🙄😂 https://t.co/A5AXBVxiSD — Fred Warner (@fred_warner) July 16, 2020

To be able to move like that with such precision, while weighing in at 230 pounds, is simply stunning.

Warner put together a phenomenal season in 2019, finishing sixth in the NFL with 89 solo tackles and winning the NFC's Defensive Player of the Month award for November.

He also has the unique privilege of being one of just two players (along with teammate Tarvarius Ward) to intercept all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the postseason, picking off the signal-caller in Super Bowl LIV.

He's definitely been working hard in the weight room this summer, putting in the hours with fellow 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Warner is at the heart of one of the NFL's best defenses, and will be an integral factor in whether the unit can repeat the dominance we saw in 2019.

Watch 49ers' Fred Warner perform insane offseason martial arts workout




