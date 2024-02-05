Watch 49ers fans brave Bay Area storm to send team off to Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A torrential downpour couldn't stop the Faithful from giving the 49ers a proper send-off on their way to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Despite a powerful storm sweeping over the Bay Area on Sunday afternoon, a large group of 49ers fans gathered outside Levi's Stadium in the pouring rain to cheer on their team as they embarked on a journey to the Nevada desert in pursuit of the franchise's sixth Super Bowl victory.

A little rain couldn't stop the Faithful 😤 pic.twitter.com/HEN7JgPRkA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 5, 2024

"Purdy" chants ring through the crowd outside of Levi's Stadium waiting to see the 49ers off on their way to Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/MRLxv76gek — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 4, 2024

The Faithful giving the 49ers a proper send off on their way to the Super Bowl 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1fLE9FuNIz — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 5, 2024

Niner fans came out in the pouring rain to show love to the squad as they head out to Vegas 🫡



🎥: @49ers_34 pic.twitter.com/D2wN896lW5 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 4, 2024

The Faithful are lined up in the rain to send off 49ers to the Super Bowl 🫡



🎥 408Faithfuls pic.twitter.com/4AjzhdZPIx — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) February 4, 2024

Several players were thrilled by the passionate display from the 49ers fans in attendance, with Deebo Samuel and Ji'Ayir Brown posting videos of the large gathering on their respective Instagram stories.

Deebo loves the support from 49ers fans on the way to the airport 🫡



🎥: @19problemz IG pic.twitter.com/JP7loRb0Vb — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 5, 2024

#49ers Ji'Ayir Brown was hyped to see the Niner fans showing love 🙌🏼



🎥; @_Tiig2 pic.twitter.com/RYt96YZKaY — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 5, 2024

Despite significant wind gusts and heavy rain peppering the Bay Area on Sunday, the Faithful showed up and showed out, giving the 49ers a parting gift as they head to Las Vegas. San Francisco aims to avenge its heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV when the two teams square off on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.