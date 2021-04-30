Watch 49ers fans' awesome reaction to Trey Lance being drafted

Best fan reactions to Trey Lance being drafted by 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If there was one thing that remained constant after the 49ers stunned the NFL by moving up to grab the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, it was this - 49ers fans wanted anybody but Mac Jones.

So when Roger Goodell stepped to the mic to announce the selection, 49ers Nation rejoiced when it was Trey Lance. How much so? Inspired by our NBC Sports Philadelphia colleague John Clark’s tweet about Eagles fans’ reaction trading up to grab DeVonta Smith at No. 10, our 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco solicited fans to get their reaction to the new face of the franchise.

This is cool. #49ers fans, if you did the same, please leave your videos here. https://t.co/4cO9py6SjY — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 30, 2021

Here are some of our favorites:

💯 Father and son rejoicing pic.twitter.com/xpAuITmVsW — Kayfabe Jason (@jzzza) April 30, 2021

And if you want any more proof of Trey to the Bay excitement, here are the results of our poll:

Story continues