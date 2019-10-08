Watch 49ers fan react perfectly to Matt Breida's 83-yard run vs. Browns

What can you do in 11 seconds? Run an 83-yard touchdown?

The only person who should be raising their hand right now is 49ers running back Matt Breida, who did just that a minute and a half into San Francisco's matchup against the Cleveland Browns on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

Not a bad first play from scrimmage. And this fan's reaction is all of us.

Matt Breida had this dude shook 😂😂 @MattBreida pic.twitter.com/yaYIqtFdlg — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 8, 2019

That's one way to get the game started.

