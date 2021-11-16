WATCH: 49ers DT DJ Jones makes big open-field tackle on Rams fake FG

The Rams got greedy at the end of the first half. On a fourth-and-8 with 18 seconds left in the second quarter they lined up for 35-yard field goal, but faked it. Punter Johnny Hekker threw to Kendall Blanton who was cut down in the open field by 49ers defensive tackle DJ Jones.

That was an incredible play by Jones, first to read it and second to make the tackle in the open field. That’s not a comfortable spot for a defensive tackle and he played it like a natural.