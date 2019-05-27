Watch 49ers draft pick Deebo Samuel shows off hops on sick poster dunk originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Among all wide receivers who tested their vertical jumps at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February, Deebo Samuel ranked sixth with a 39-inch leap.

Recently, the 49ers' second-round draft pick showed off his hops. But not on the football field. On the basketball court.

Check out this incredible dunk, via Niners Nation.

The 49ers have high expectations for the South Carolina product. They used the fourth pick of the second round on him, and hope he can be the red-zone threat they desperately need.

Even though Samuel stands at just 5-foot 11, based on the video of his dunk, it appears he'll be able to go up and get just about any jump ball that Jimmy Garoppolo throws his way.

With Samuel, fellow rookie Jalen Hurd and second-year pro Dante Pettis, the 49ers have added several exciting young players to a receiver group that includes veterans Marquise Goodwin and Jordan Matthews. And we haven't even mentioned Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle.

The 2019 season is shaping up to be a fun one for the 49ers and their fans.