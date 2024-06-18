WATCH: 49ers DL Javon Hargrave looks ready for training camp

Javon Hargrave, the 49ers’ big offseason splash from a season ago, had a somewhat disappointing first season in San Francisco. Their pass rush lacked some and his overall production from his stellar 2022 campaign dipped.

Getting Hargrave back to form will be key in helping the 49ers’ pass rush become the tip of its defensive spear again, and all indications from an Instagram Reel posted by Exos Sports are that Hargrave is already dialed in more than a month before he’s set to report to the 49ers’ facility for training camp.

With Arik Armstead now in Jacksonville following his release this offseason, Hargrave will be tasked with shouldering some of the load left behind by Armstead. He’ll have help with newcomers like Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott, but the best version of San Francisco’s defense is one where Hargrave looks like an All-Pro on the interior.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire