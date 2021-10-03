WATCH: 49ers DL gets 3rd sack vs. Seahawks

The 49ers defensive line is putting on a show in the first half against the Seahawks. They got to Russell Wilson on Seattle’s first two third downs of the game, then got to him again on their third one.

Dee Ford, who notched the first sack of the game, combined with second-year DL Javon Kinlaw to drop Wilson on a third-and-15 to force a punt after the 49ers missed a field goal.

If their defensive front plays like this all year, they’ll be tough to score on.