Watch 49ers' Deebo Samuel score on 19-yard touchdown run against Rams

The 49ers badly needed a response, and that's exactly what they got.

After the Rams had taken a 14-3 lead on the first play of the second quarter Saturday night, San Francisco finally found a groove and finished off a 75-yard scoring drive with a 19-yard touchdown run by rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Deebo to the 🏠 pic.twitter.com/eWMNBmnwcg — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 22, 2019

Samuel had caught passes of nine and 19 yards earlier on the drive before rushing down the left side into the end zone. Robbie Gould converted the extra point to pull the 49ers within 14-10. It was Samuel's second rushing touchdown and fifth overall this season.

