Watch 49ers' Deebo Samuel score on 30-yard TD run against Seahawks

That's exactly the kind of start the San Francisco 49ers were hoping for.

After Robbie Gould converted a 47-yard field goal on the 49ers' opening drive Sunday night, Deebo Samuel padded San Francisco's lead over the Seattle Seahawks with a 30-yard touchdown run off a reverse late in the first quarter.

Samuel's touchdown run capped off an 8-play, 94-yard scoring drive that lasted 4:32, the 49ers' longest since a 98-yard touchdown drive against Seattle last season. It was his fourth rushing score of the season, and second in two games. Gould converted the extra point, as San Francisco concluded the first quarter with a 10-0 lead.

