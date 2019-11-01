Watch 49ers' Dante Pettis celebrate touchdown with 'Thriller' dance

The 49ers are playing on Halloween, and Dante Pettis is fully in the spirit.

After catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the right corner of the end zone to give San Francisco a 28-14 lead over Arizona midway through the third quarter Thursday night, the second-year receiver celebrated in fitting fashion.

He busted out the dance from Thriller:

Jimmy G with his 4th TD of the game



Peep the Pettis celebration 😂



pic.twitter.com/BeQLia9s0g







— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 1, 2019

Pettis has been known to use some fancy footwork, so it's no surprise he invoked the King of Pop. His reception gave Garoppolo four touchdown passes in the game, a new career-high.

Thriller or not, the 49ers sure are scary right now.

