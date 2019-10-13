The 49ers' defense came to play Sunday in Los Angeles, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh absolutely loved every second of it.

While San Francisco's defense dominated their side of the ball, Saleh was hyped on the sidelines. That's not an exaggeration, either.

The 40-year-old had some epic celebrations in the 49ers' 20-7 Week 6 win over the Rams to stay undefeated at 5-0.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Saleh MOOD update.



😁 pic.twitter.com/fRX0alUQsA



— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2019

Coach Sean McVay's Rams offense seemed lost against Saleh's scheme. They totaled just 165 yards and didn't convert one first down on third or fourth down. L.A. went 0-for-9 when facing third down and 0-for-4 when going for it on fourth down.

Story continues

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had quite the long day in front of his home fans, too. The 49ers sacked him four times and held the former No. 1 overall draft pick to a career-low 78 yards passing with no touchdowns.

Goff's previous career-low was 90 yards during his rookie year in 2016, which also came against the 49ers.

If the 49ers keep having performances like this, we're officially going to need a Saleh Cam on the sidelines.

Watch 49ers coach Robert Saleh get fired up during Week 6 win vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area