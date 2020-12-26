Watch now:

WATCH: 49ers CB K’Waun Williams sacks QB Kyler Murray

Marc Delucchi

While the San Francisco 49ers have fallen out of postseason contention, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has called a brilliant game thus far to slowdown dynamic Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. On this play, nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams goes untouched on a blitz and brings down Murray for a sack seven yards behind the line of scrimmage. Williams had recorded 16 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and a sack entering play today.

