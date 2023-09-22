Watch: 49ers’ Brock Purdy hits Deebo Samuel for 27-yard dagger TD vs. Giants

Despite the San Francisco 49ers dominating most of the game on Thursday Night Football, the New York Giants found ways to hang around into the fourth quarter.

After the 49ers’ defense forced a punt against the Giants, Brock Purdy had the chance to slam the door on New York’s chance of a late comeback. Following a methodical drive down the field, Purdy put an exclamation point on Thursday Night Football with a touchdown toss to Deebo Samuel in the fourth quarter.

With the 49ers sitting on the 27-yard line, Purdy delivered a dart down the sideline into the hands of Samuel to extend the 49ers’ lead to 30-12 with under six minutes remaining.

Samuel put together an impressive performance with six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

