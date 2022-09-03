Watch 49ers' Arik Armstead perfectly troll Cowboys in funny TikTok

Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team.

The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.

“Oh that’s 20 sacks for sure,” Armstead captioned the video.

The only thing is, it wasn’t actually Dallas’ offensive line. Prescott was filming a commercial earlier this summer.

But it’s still funny.

And there’s no doubt that the 49ers will capitalize on any kind of trolling that involves the Cowboys, especially given their historic past.

With the 2022 NFL season less than a week away, the past, and the trolling, won't matter on the field.

