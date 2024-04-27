WATCH: 49ers 7th-round LB Tatum Bethune loves to hit

The 49ers have a type at linebacker and it’s clear watching Florida State Tatum Bethune run around why San Francisco identified him as the player they wanted with the 251st overall pick in the 2024 draft.

His lack of size probably contributed to his fall into the seventh round, and there are some missed tackles that come as a result of his aggressiveness in getting to the football. When he connects though, it is loud.

He walloped LSU quarterback and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels on a hit often used to show why Daniels could have trouble adapting to the NFL.

There may or may not ever be a starting job for Bethune, but if he winds up getting regular defensive playing time it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Check out these highlight clips:

