WATCH: 49ers 4th-round draft pick Jacob Cowing college highlights

The 49ers’ quest to revamp their receiving corps started with their first-round pick in this year’s draft. It continued at the end of Round 4 when they took Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing No. 135 overall.

Cowing didn’t measure in with great size at the combine where he came in at 5-8, 168 pounds. While that size may be a bit of an issue that limits him to working out of the slot in the NFL, he has plenty of athleticism to make a living playing from that spot.

At the combine Cowing clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash so he has the speed to take the top off a defense, but he’s not just a speed merchant. He works a lot in the short areas of the passing game where his ability to create separation makes him a potential go-to target on third downs and in the red zone for San Francisco.

Check out these highlight clips:

Jacob Cowing reminds me so much of Ray-Ray McCloud, who the 49ers just lost to free agency. Undersized but has the speed to provide legit value in the slot and on special teams. pic.twitter.com/bU1lrti8hr — karan (@905Kar) April 27, 2024

49ers take another WR 👀 Arizona WR Jacob Cowing is headed to San Francisco pic.twitter.com/GNXpEKwxNs — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 27, 2024

Jacob Cowing pic.twitter.com/JSPXlBVbg0 — Diego Lozano León (@lozdie_ff) April 27, 2024

Jacob Cowing is smaller than me, but anyone who puts this kind of effort into downfield blocking can play for Kyle Shanahan. pic.twitter.com/QNbfX9pEZR — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) April 18, 2024

Not surprised the 49ers liked Jacob Cowing. He can fly and showed some route running upside, too. Tutu Atwell type pic.twitter.com/Ja01LoYcug — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 27, 2024

